Spriegel, Robert "Bob" Julius March 2, 1941 - April 4, 2020 Mr. Robert "Bob" Julius Spriegel, 79, of Winston-Salem, NC, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born March 2, 1941 in Albion, NY, the son of the late Richard Julius Spriegel and Margaret Mary Horan Spriegel. He was a graduate of Albion Central High School, class of 1960. He served with the US Air Force from 1960 to 1964 and retired from the Orleans County Sheriff's Department in Albion, NY. After retirement, he spent time working for Advance Auto Parts and O'Reilly Auto Parts in Clemmons, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Jo and Eileen; and his brother, Danny. Survivors include his godson, Jason Bennett and wife, Kimberly; Desiree Stevens and husband, Parker, and Kinleigh; as well as other family and friends. Lovingly known by many as "Uncle Bob," he will be remembered by loved ones for his giving heart and helping hands. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, where he was a member; 6350 Styers Ferry Road, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
