Spoloric, John December 31, 1932 - July 14, 2019 John Spoloric, better known to his friends as "Count" and to his family as "Fats," 86, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on July 14, 2019. Of the home, he is survived by his beloved cats, Roscoe and Ding Ding, who were able to visit with him during his last days. John was born December 31, 1932 in North Fork, WV to the late Mike and Helen Bullock Spoloric. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 9 siblings, Tony, Paul, Frank, Robert, Mike and Nick, Annie, Betty and Helen, his nephew Charles "Scooter" Spoloric and niece Deanna Spoloric Harrison. He is survived by Joe Spoloric, John V. Spoloric, Michael Stephen Spoloric, Melisa Ann Spoloric-Hairston, Devan Voss Pothuraju, Hannah Nicole Spoloric, Helen "Cookie" Arnone, as well as close friends Joe and Donna Overcash. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the 7th Cavalry regiment infantry-1st Cavalry division in the Korean War. He received a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained in combat. In addition to his cats, John loved sports of any kind, a great game of cards with friends, bowling and food. In 1964, he posted only the third 298 game in the history of the Sarasota-Manatee County Bowling Association. It was the last 298 scored in that center until 1988. John bowled an amazing 25 perfect 300 games in his lifetime. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Crestview Memorial Park, 6850 University Parkway, Rural Hall, NC 27045 on July 22, 2019 at 2 pm. Officiating the service is Reverend Frank Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements handled by David Reese, funeral director. Regional Memorial Funeral Home 1017 Arnold St Greensboro NC 27405
