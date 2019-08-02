March 4, 1940 - July 30, 2019 Mr. Terry Blaine Spivey, Sr., 79, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born March 4, 1940 in Forsyth County, to the late Grady Marcellus Spivey and Ruby Ethel Zimmerman Spivey. Mr. Spivey was a lifelong member of Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, and while living in Myrtle Beach, he attended Myrtle Beach First Baptist Church. Surviving are three sons: Terry Blaine Spivey, Jr., James Bailey, III, and Scott Bailey; three daughters: Dawn McDonough, Monique Sellers, and Mecheele Harper; ten grandchildren: Ashton Lackey, Sayla Ammons, Caleb McDonough, Dalton Spivey, Kriston, Shane, and Summer Sellers, Britney Owens, and Austin and Mark Bailey; and five great-grandchildren: Landon Spivey, Maybin, Malachi, and Marcus Ammons, and Lawton Lackey. A funeral service will be conducted in his honor 11:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, officiated by Rev. Cheryl G. Cottingham and Pastor Bruce Crawford. Interment will follow the service in the church graveyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, 3680 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.

