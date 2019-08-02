March 4, 1940 - July 30, 2019 Mr. Terry Blaine Spivey, Sr., 79, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born March 4, 1940 in Forsyth County, to the late Grady Marcellus Spivey and Ruby Ethel Zimmerman Spivey. Mr. Spivey was a lifelong member of Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, and while living in Myrtle Beach, he attended Myrtle Beach First Baptist Church. Surviving are three sons: Terry Blaine Spivey, Jr., James Bailey, III, and Scott Bailey; three daughters: Dawn McDonough, Monique Sellers, and Mecheele Harper; ten grandchildren: Ashton Lackey, Sayla Ammons, Caleb McDonough, Dalton Spivey, Kriston, Shane, and Summer Sellers, Britney Owens, and Austin and Mark Bailey; and five great-grandchildren: Landon Spivey, Maybin, Malachi, and Marcus Ammons, and Lawton Lackey. A funeral service will be conducted in his honor 11:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, officiated by Rev. Cheryl G. Cottingham and Pastor Bruce Crawford. Interment will follow the service in the church graveyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, 3680 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Cooper signs bill allowing dogs and cats to be inside N.C. breweries that don't prepare food
-
First beltway segment opens this fall
-
Local chef Adam Andrews to open new cafe in former Hutch & Harris space
-
Winston-Salem doctor issued criminal summons on false insurance claim
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately