June 8, 2020 East Bend Benjamin Charlie Spillman, Jr., 60, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born in Yadkin County to the late Benjamin Charlie Spillman, Sr. and Violet Dezern Spillman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Judson Spillman and Michael Spillman. Surviving is his wife, Linda Boyer Spillman; daughter, Jennifer (George) Memory; granddaughters, Avery Lynn Memory, Odessa Kerr Memory; sisters, Libby Spillman and Rosie (Joe) Ramirez. Ben may be viewed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by the Rev. Robin Dixon. Burial will follow at Forbush Baptist Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

