July 24, 1933 - November 11, 2019 James Garfield Spencer went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019. He was born July 24, 1933 in Raleigh, NC to Clellan Thomas Spencer and Louise Elizabeth Wells Spencer, who predeceased him. Jim graduated Magna Cum Laude from North Carolina State University in May 1955 in Mechanical Engineering. He married Patricia Harris in May 1955. They were married 64 1/2 years. Jim served in the Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force base in Dayton, Ohio from 1955-1957. Shortly after welcoming their first child Lynn, Jim and Pat settled in Winston-Salem, NC where they then welcomed two more children, Scott and Keith. Jim worked in the Engineering department at R.J. Reynolds for 30 years. Jim and Pat were members of Calvary Baptist Church for 51 1/2 years. Jim was a member of the Grab/Purvis Sunday school class where he loved his Christian brothers and enjoyed the fellowship of the once-a-month Saturday breakfast. Jim loved his family and enjoyed his time spent with them. Some of his favorite times were at the beach with them, fishing and playing in the sand. Surviving are wife Patricia, children Lynn S. Grigg (Scot), Scott Spencer (Kris), and Keith Spencer (Janean), and precious grandchildren Johanna Linker (Tim), Isaac Miller (Katie), Hope Spencer, Sarah Spencer, Beau Spencer, Jason Grigg, Ashley Grigg Wilson, Eamy Ross, and Noah Ross, great-granddaughter Kaia Ronquillo, and great-grandson Luke Linker. Jim's Memorial Service will be held in the Angell Room of Calvary Baptist Church at 11:30 AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 with Dr. Gary Chapman presiding over the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, The Salvation Army, The Children's home, or a charity of one's choice. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
