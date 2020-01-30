Winston-Salem - Mr. Bruce Allen Spencer Jr., 63, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Ridge Funeral Home Chapel, Asheboro.

Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Ridge Funeral Home
908 Albemarle Road
Asheboro, NC 27203
Feb 1
Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00PM
Ridge Funeral Home
908 Albemarle Road
Asheboro, NC 27203
