October 23, 1928 - March 13, 2020 Mr. Orlice Alphus Speas, 91, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County on October 23, 1928 the son of the late Murphy and Ethel Key Speas. Mr. Speas was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Rural Hall and served our country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an inventor who held patents for knitting machines. Mr. Speas retired from Hanes Hosiery with over 40 years of service. He loved children and was one of the founders of the Rural Hall Little League. Mr. Speas loved working on his farm and was an accomplished gunsmith for over 60 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kriesler Speas; and a sister, Sue Dale Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bonnie Spainhour Speas; two sons, Mark Speas and Rodney Speas (Suzy); two grandchildren, Stryker Stubbs and Ashton Stubbs; a brother, Wilburn Speas; a sister-in-law, Wanda Speas and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Pat Dixon officiating. The family will receive friends at Antioch United Methodist Church from 2:00-3:00 prior to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Antioch United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
