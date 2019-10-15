EAST BEND - Melvin S. Speas, 89, died October 12, 2019. Visitation: 6:00 - 9:00pm Tuesday, October 15 at Gentry Family Funeral Service, East Bend. Funeral services: 2:00pm Wednesday, October 16 at Stony Knoll United Methodist Church.
EAST BEND - Melvin S. Speas, 89, died October 12, 2019. Visitation: 6:00 - 9:00pm Tuesday, October 15 at Gentry Family Funeral Service, East Bend. Funeral services: 2:00pm Wednesday, October 16 at Stony Knoll United Methodist Church.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately