September 10, 1935 - October 22, 2019 Foster Elwood Speas, Jr. passed away October 22, 2019 at Prince Nursing Care Center, Brookridge Retirement Center. Elwood was born September 10, 1935 in Forsyth County, son of Foster Elwood, Sr. and Georgia Banner Speas. Before graduating from James A. Gray High School in Winston-Salem, NC, he accepted a job in the Engineering Department of RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. After Reynolds began diversifying into other products, Elwood traveled the country and as far as Malaysia. After retiring from Reynolds at 63, he worked as a consultant for the company. Elwood loved the outdoors, hunting in Montana, and riding his motorcycle. He returned to Winston-Salem in 2016 and lived at Forsyth Court where he enjoyed playing poker and bridge, the people and many activities, especially singing along with any group performing. Survivors include his daughter, Debra Alspaugh Speas, Lansing, NC, his son Richard Elwood Speas (Barbara), Flanders, NJ, granddaughters Lauren Noble (Bryan) Bethesda, MD and Brooke Speas, Columbus, OH, and sister Wanda Dorsett, Winston-Salem, NC. The memorial service will be held at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25th with Rev. Ramon Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one half hour before the service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
