September 10, 1944 - July 24, 2019 Mrs. Judy Gilmore Speaks, age 74, of Traphill passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home after a courageous 11-month battle with glioblastoma. She was born September 10, 1944 in Surry County to Raymond Ray and Lucille Sprinkle Gilmore. Mrs. Speaks was a member of Knobbs Baptist Church, graduate of Elkin High School class of 1962, and a member of Farm Service Agency for 12 years. Judy worked as a sales clerk for Belk of Elkin where her love of people helped forge many lifelong friendships over her 50-plus year career. She worked hard beside her husband on the farm and enjoyed cooking for her family. Nana, as she was called by her grandchildren, enjoyed many precious moments as she instilled the value and importance of God and family. Her kind, generous spirit and love of everyone was a constant witness of her Christian faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Trent Gilmore; sisters, Joy Gale Gilmore; and brother-in-law, James Robert Windsor. Survivors include: her loving husband of 57 years, Lee Von "Toby" Speaks of the home; son, Toby Lee Speaks and wife Teresa of Traphill; daughters, Sandy Speaks Welborn and husband Eric of Traphill, Carla Renee Speaks of Tennessee; sister, Kathy Gilmore Windsor; sister-in-law, Shelby Couch Gilmore of Elkin; granddaughters, Anslee Taylor Prevette, Sophia Speaks Welborn; grandsons, Adam Lee Speaks and wife Katelin, Brandon Speaks Welborn and wife Hannah; John Dallas Welborn; and several special nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Knobbs Baptist Church Cemetery with Kent Wood, Linwood Campbell, and Justin Norman officiating. Everyone is invited to attend the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Knobbs Baptist Church, c/o Kathy Wood, 3059 King Billings Rd., Traphill, NC 28685 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service. Elkin Funeral Service PO Box 192, Elkin, NC 28621
