December 13, 1951 - December 14, 2019 Donna Zimmerman Speaks, age 68 of Enterprise Road, Lexington passed away at her home, Saturday December 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel with Rev. Aaron Long and Sandra Ireson officiating. Donna was born in Davidson County, December 13, 1951 to Elwood Eugene Zimmerman and Eva Mae Clodfelter Zimmerman. She was a retired employee of Bank of America where she was employed for 33 years and after retirement worked for Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for 10 years. She was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her husband, Donald A. Speaks, and also by other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to K9's for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081 Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC 27127
