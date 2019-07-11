May 4, 1928 - July 8, 2019 Mr. Bruce Albert Spaugh, 91, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Forsyth County on May 4, 1928 to the late Walter and Pearl Conrad Spaugh. Mr. Spaugh was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church. He was a retired dairy farmer who also enjoyed going to the mountains, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by three brothers. Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Sarah Mock Spaugh; son, David Spaugh (Jayne); daughter, Lisa Spaugh Pilcher (Reggie); five grandchildren, Adam Pilcher (Lauren), Jacob Spaugh (Brooke), Pearl Pilcher, Emily Blodinger (Jake), and Kalli Spaugh; two great-grandchildren, Allie Pilcher and Wyatt Spaugh; sister, Edna Wooten; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sharon United Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Freeman officiating. He will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the burial in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, 5330 Sharon Church Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Road Lewisville, NC 27023
