Dodson April 15, 1941 - December 9, 2019 Bonnie Leonard Dodson Spaugh was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9th with family by her side. She was born in Winston-Salem on April 15, 1941 to the late Charlie Rodell and Mamie Shamel Leonard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Rodell Leonard; sisters, Nannie Sue Leonard Welch and Linda Leonard Garner; and nephew Anthony (Tony) Leonard. She is survived by her daughters LouAnn Dodson Jarrett (Kenny), Laurie Dodson Martin, and Lana Dodson Street; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Frank P. Leonard (Mary); six nephews and one niece. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11 at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road. The memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12 at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
