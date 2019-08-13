March 25, 1937 - August 11, 2019 William (Bill) Joseph Sparks, 83, passed away peacefully, with his wife Juanita by his side, on August 11, 2019. Bill was born on March 25, 1937 to James and Rosa Sparks in Winston-Salem. He graduated from Hanes High School and lived in Winston-Salem his entire life. Following high school, Bill enlisted in the US Navy at 17, where he served proudly for four years on the USS Bryce Canyon. Upon completion of his Navy service, Bill took a job with R.J. Reynolds where he worked for 34 years at Whitaker Park. Bill and Juanita loved to travel, especially to Myrtle Beach, New York and Daytona International Speedway. Bill loved racing, shagging, beach music, Appalachian State football, telling stories, and his family. Bill is survived by his wife Juanita Sparks; two sons: William (Billy) Ernest Sparks and his wife Rebecca, and Timothy (Tim) Paul Sparks and his wife Jodi; three grandchildren, Matthew Sparks and his wife Brittney, Cadon Sparks and Teagan Sparks; and two great-grandchildren: Emmy and Ezra Sparks; one brother Robert (Bub) Sparks and his wife Peggy and one sister Mildred Mitchell and her husband Don. Bill's funeral will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. in the same chapel. Pastor Wes Berry will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regeneration Church, 174 Brown Farm Road, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
