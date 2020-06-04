January 2, 1954 - May 30, 2020 Robert (Bob) Sparks passed away at home on May 30, 2020 from an aggressive form of cancer. He was born on January 2, 1954, in Bakersfield, NC. He moved to Winston-Salem with his parents and sister at a very early age and attended St. John's Lutheran School and RJ Reynolds High School. After graduating from Reynolds High School he attended Mitchell Community College in Statesville. Bob began his professional life in insurance but quickly realized his penchant for commercial real estate. For a short time he was associated with Lambe Young Realty. He then moved into ownership of his own company, Golden Triad Properties, which he maintained until his death. The world is diminished by the death of this unusually kind, benevolent man. He is remembered for sheltering a homeless man, fundraising during high school on behalf of a child needing a prosthetic limb, his love of animals to the point of cooking steak for a rescued pit bull, and growing vegetables that he gave away to friends and family. Bob's friendships and affections ran the entire gamut of humanity. The void he leaves can never be filled. Bob was the most wonderful friend and neighbor, but ahead of all that, he loved his family. Each member realized how important they were to Bob through his caring gestures and his amazing sacrifices. His need to protect and guard them as only a son, brother, and uncle can do burns in their hearts. He is preceded in death by his dad, Bill Sparks, and stepfather, Morris Crafton. Both of whom he adored. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved mother, Rose Sparks Crafton, an adored sister, Beverly Sparks Atwell, both of Winston-Salem, and his brother and best friend of Little River, SC, Kevin Sparks. He also leaves his nieces and their families: Nicole Atwell of Charlotte and her children, Emma and Charlie Dowdeswell; Abby Atwell Umlauf and her children, Asher and Moses; Andrea Atwell MacKeen, her husband, Blake MacKeen, and their children, Banks, Wyatt, and Palmer Rose; and Alexandra Sparks, of Columbia and bevy of dearly loved aunts, uncles, and cousins In addition to his dear family, he leaves behind the love of his life, his twilight bride, Debbie Leonard. Not to be overlooked, his cat, Oreo. As a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and due to Covid-19 restrictions, a family-only service will be conducted there on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2:00. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Bob's name to St. John's Lutheran School, 2415 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC
