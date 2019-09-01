March 26, 1991 - August 7, 2019 Jason passed away on Monday. He was born in Winston-Salem on March 26, 1991; son of the late Darlene Hodges. Survivors are his adoptive mom, Cathy Sparks, birth brothers and sisters, Danny, Jr., Dee, Carol, David, Bobby and Crystal. He is also, survived by his adoptive sisters; Amanda (Ronnie) Bullin and Rebecca (Richard) Pendry.A celebration of life service will be conducted on Monday September 2, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Richmond Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Will Hamric and Rev. Kenny Gooden officiating. The family will receive from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at the church.Memorials may be made to Yadkin County Special Olympics c/o Midori Smitherman, New Horizons Adult Day Center, 1917 West Main St. Yadkinville, NC 27055.Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N

