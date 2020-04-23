March 22, 1930 - April 20, 2020 Jack Lee Sparks entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Mr. Sparks was born on March 22, 1930 to James Leonard and Bessie Savage Sparks and grew up on Academy Street in the West Salem neighborhood. He attended Granville School and Reynolds High School. He married the love of his life, Mary Shaw, on August 12, 1950. Mr. Sparks proudly served his country as an active duty US Army Sergeant and in the US Army & Naval Reserves. His love of people served him well as he worked for many years as a funeral director with Vogler & Sons. With a lifelong fascination of trains, he went to work for a few years with Norfolk & Southern Railway. He completed his career by managing two local cemeteries, Forsyth Memorial Park and Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Jack and Mary were lifelong members of Christ Moravian Church where they raised their two children. Nothing brought a smile to Jack's face more than time spent with his family and friends. His grandchildren and great-grandson were the lights in his life. Surviving are his children, David Sparks (Jean); Sarah Huddleston (Steve); brother, Kenneth Sparks (Marolyn); sister-in-law, Thelma Sparks; his dearest friend, Lou Saunders; five grandchildren, Brandon Sparks; Stephanie London (Bryan); Chris Sparks (Samantha Rich); Scott Huddleston (Brittany); Alex Sparks (Kayleigh Lopez); and one great-grandson, Jack Huddleston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; three brothers (Harrison, Jim, and Bob); two sisters (Louise and Estelle); two brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law. The family would like to thank his devoted, lifelong friends at Christ Moravian Church, as well as the staff and many friends of Trinity Elms in Clemmons. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Moravian Church, 919 West Academy Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be sent to 111 Quail Run Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012 or condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
Missing 12-year-old from Kernersville has been found, sheriff's office says
-
Governor considering re-opening state by regions; no new COVID-19 cases reported in Forsyth on Thursday
-
'Outer Banks' on Netflix has Winston-Salem roots
-
Sex abuse allegations made against Children’s Home house parents. Accuser says abuse occurred in the 1970s.
-
Students will get flexible Fridays in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools. That means no academic assignments, but learning is still encouraged.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately