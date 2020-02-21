September 28, 1920 - February 19, 2020 Evelyn Davis Sparks, 99, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully in her home on February 19, 2020, with her daughter by her side. She was born in Yadkin County on September 28, 1920, to the late Houston Thomas Davis and Daisy Shermer Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Lee Sparks, in February 1963; one sister, Ruth Whiteheart; four brothers, Thomas, Luther, Claude and Bobby Davis; and son-in-law, David Henley Day. Evelyn is survived by a loving daughter, Janet Sparks Day; sister, Anne McKnight of Yadkinville; sisters-in-law, Peggy Davis of King, Julia Davis of Winston-Salem; a host of nieces and nephews and their generations; and a special great-great-nephew, Dallas Shoaf. She was a charter member of Peace Haven Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities through the years. Serving at her church was very important to her and she dearly loved her church family. Evelyn went to work in 1952 at the National Carbon Plant at Western Electric and she worked for three years until her daughter was born. In 1975, she went to work at Peebles Department Store, where she worked until her retirement. She enjoyed meeting new friends and seeing old friends at Peebles. One her greatest joys was working in her yard and vegetable garden. Evelyn was a very kind and generous person, always sharing with others. Janet would like to thank all her friends, neighbors and church family for their love and support and the sitters for their loving care of her mother. A special thank you to the dear people of Trellis Support. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Peace Haven Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hamptonville, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or the Sparks Memorial Garden at Peace Haven Baptist Church, 3384 York Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

