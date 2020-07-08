December 10, 1971 - July 5, 2020 King Tammy Shelton Spainhour, 48, of King, NC passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Home surrounded by her loving family. Tammy was born on December 10, 1971 in Guilford County to Tootsie Spainhour Lineberry and Wayne Shelton. She was a devoted mother, and dearly loved her children. She loved to take road trips, especially to the mountains or to the beach. In addition to her parents Tootsie and Wayne, she is survived by her husband Jason Spainhour, her daughters: Lauren Hope Spainhour and Emma Faith Spainhour, her sons: Michael Lee Hunter, T.J. Hunter, and Billy Hunter, a step son, Robert Edwin Spainhour, sister, Becky Shelton, brothers: James Lineberry, Jr. and Wayne Shelton, Jr. step grandson, Liam Spainhour, nine nieces, one great-niece and two nephews. The family will receive friends and loved ones Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Slate Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Paul Norman officiating. Interment will immediately follow at King Mission Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the Lauren & Emma Spainhour College Fund c/o Jason Spainhour. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tammy Shelton Spainhour. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Spainhour as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries