July 18, 1938 - December 23, 2019 Mrs. Shelby Jean Marsh Spainhour, 81, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born July 18, 1938, in Carroll County, VA to the late Raleigh Franklin Marsh and Ila Mae Sumner Marsh. Mrs. Spainhour was retired from R. J. Reynolds. She was a faithful member of Woodland Baptist Church, where she was in the original start-up of the couple's class. Mrs. Spainhour was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Spainhour was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Raeford Spainhour. She is survived by two children, Dirk Ray Spainhour (Linda) and Vonda S. Harriman (Todd); three grandchildren: Emily Harriman, Andrea Harriman, and Erin Mae Spainhour; two sisters, Nancy Lapish and Pamela Marsh; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, at Woodland Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Gammons officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at the church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Forest Heights for their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Spainhour, Shelby Jean Marsh
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Woodland Baptist Church
1175 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:00AM
Woodland Baptist Church
1175 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
