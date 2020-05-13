November 28, 1936 - May 10, 2020 King Melvin Eugene Spainhour, 83, of King, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home, after a long illness, with his loving family by his side. Melvin was born on November 28, 1936, in Stokes County, to the late Charlie Derman and Mary Evelyn Southern Spainhour. He was a veteran of the US Navy and attended First Baptist Church of Stanleyville. Melvin loved gardening, mowing, and building birdhouses. He was a beloved husband, father, and Pawpaw. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Tommy Gwynn Spainhour, his stepson, Michael Grant Barker, and six brothers, and two sisters. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of Nancy E. Spainhour, daughters: Tammy Spainhour Stainback, and Eugenia Marie Spainhour, stepdaughter, Sherry Kimel, daughter-in-law, Tammy Barker, son-in-law, Earl Stainback, grandchildren: Katelyn Marie and Karly Lynn Stainback, step-grandson, Daniel Kimel, sisters: Rachel Hicks, and Deborah Trivette (Darrell), his brother, Tony Spainhour (Judy), and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Slate Funeral Home with Rev. T. Welch officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park, Rural Hall, NC. Flowers are appreciated or a memorial donation may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Melvin Eugene Spainhour. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton, P.O. Box 23, King, NC 27021

