December 10, 1939 - August 21, 2019 Wade was born December 10, 1939 in Forsyth County, son of the late Sanford Cicero and Sarah Long Spach. Wade was retired from RJR Tobacco after 31 years of service and also farmed all of his life. He was a member of Hopewell Moravian Church. Having a servant's heart, Wade served in many leadership roles in the church. He was very involved and donated time in Pop Warner Football, Tiny Greyhounds and South Little League. He was a member of the International Harvester Collectors Club and served on the board of the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department. Wade enjoyed his rook buddies and the camaraderie with his lifetime friends, who gathered each morning and afternoon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Donald and Terry Spach. Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Gayle Smith Spach of the home; three children, Max Wade Spach of Winston-Salem, Stephen Anthony Spach (Angie) of Clemmons, Sonya Spach Grier (Marty) of Indian Trail; five grandchildren, Alex Spach (Hannah), Ryan Spach, Zach Spach, Kaitlyn Spach, Madison Spach; two stepgranddaughters, Cammy Grier and Colby Stevens; great-grandson, Hudson Spach; two brothers, Dwight Spach, Eddie Spach (Angela); a former daughter-in-law, Rhonda Spach, cousin Phil Fishel, and lifelong friend Garner Mahaffey. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hopewell Moravian Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Hopewell Moravian Christian Life Center. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to your local youth sports organizations, as Wade believed every child should have the opportunity to participate in sports. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
