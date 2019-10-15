June 3, 1958 - October 13, 2019 Mr. Richard Thomas Southern, 61, passed away Sunday morning, October 13, 2019. A service of remembrance will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of his son, Butter Road, Reidsville. Richard was born in Forsyth County on June 3, 1958 to Billy and Juanita Southern, who survive. He was the owner of A-O.K. Motors in Kernersville and Walkertown, and was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Ferrell. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons Chris Southern and wife Alicia of Reidsville, Shan Southern of Forsyth County; siblings, Mike Southern and wife Cathy Woodward of Ohio, David Southern and wife Chrissa of Kernersville, Wanda Priddy and husband Gilbert of Winston-Salem, and Hope Southern of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Andrew, Levi, and Jacob Southern. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Condolences may be made to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home and Crematory in Eden is serving the family. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home and Crematory 7671 NC 770 West. Eden, NC 28288

