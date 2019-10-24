May 1, 1921 - October 22, 2019 Mildred Formyduval Southern of Forest Hayes Dr., Winston-Salem, died on October 22, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born in Columbus County on May 1st, 1921, to the late Joy Jerome Formyduval and Lillie Batten Formyduval. She is survived by her two children, Harold T. Southern, Jr., of Urbana, IL, and Deborah L. Southern, of Asheville, NC; and one sister, Gladys F. Phillips, of Whiteville, NC. Her loved ones that preceded her in death are her husband, Harold T. Southern: four sisters, Marguerite F. Bornaman, Eudell F. Smith, Evelyn F. White, Ruth F. Kelly; and two brothers, Herbert Formyduval and J. Wendal Formyduval. A graduate of Appalachian State University in 1943, she began work with the Winston-Salem Recreation Department immediately as Recreation Supervisor of all the Community Recreation Centers and served for 14 years. She was a faithful and devoted member of First Baptist Church, Fifth St. and the Enabler Sunday School class. She served on several church committees during her membership. As Sunday School Department Director in the 1960's, she and a few other members organized the first couple's class for the church. After retiring in the early 1970's, she became a dedicated volunteer for the Recreation Department and Winston-Salem Tennis Association in organizing tennis for the youth. She had a passion for tennis and wanted every boy and girl, rich or poor, black or white, to be given a chance to learn to play the game. She started a grass root's instructional program called Young Folks Tennis for children of all ages to learn to play the game free of charge a sport for a lifetime. At the age of 40 Mildred won her first city championship winning it nine years in a row. Then she proceeded to win over eighty-five Senior Championships and several USTA National Titles in the following years. She served as president of the Winston-Salem Tennis Association, the USTA NC Tennis Association, the USTA Southern Tennis Association, the NC Tennis Foundation, and the Southern Tennis Foundation. At 61 she played her first National Tournament, coming in third. Since then she has won five National Championships while spending a lot of time supporting senior tennis. Many awards and recognitions came her way: in 1973 she received the USTA Community Service Award given for significant contributions by being actively involved in youth tennis development through Community Tennis Associations and Parks and Recreation Departments. In 1982, Mildred received Appalachian State University's Distinguished Alumni Award and the Southern Tennis T.N. Touchstone Jr. Memorial Trophy for Sportsmanship. In 1983, she was inducted into the North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame and received the Southern Tennis Association's Jacob Bowl Award for contribution to Southern Tennis. In 1992, Mildred was inducted into the Southern Tennis Association Hall of Fame for her many contributions to grow the game of tennis in the Southern section. That same year she received the USTA Senior Service Award for giving service to senior tennis through willingness, cooperation, and participation for the betterment of senior competition. In 1997, Mildred received the USTA Service Bowl Award given to the player who yearly makes the most notable contribution to the Sportsmanship Fellowship and Service of Tennis to honor the example of Hazel H. Wightman. Past winners include such outstanding players as Maureen Connolly Brinker, Billie Jean King, Margaret Court, Chris Evert, Alice Marble, and Pam Shriver. In 2005, a new building in Greensboro that houses the offices of the North Carolina Tennis Association, the North Carolina Tennis Foundation and the North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame was named The Harold T. and Mildred F. Southern North Carolina Tennis Center. The naming of this building was for the recognition of many years of service, dedication, and generosity to tennis in North Carolina. In 2011, the stadium court at the Winston-Salem Open was named the Harold and Mildred Southern Stadium Court and in 2016 the Wake Forest University Tennis Competition Seating was named for The Southern Family. In 2013, Mildred Southern was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame for all her accomplishments in the game of tennis as a player, volunteer and administrator. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Winston-Salem. A private burial will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday, October 27 at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice: Winston-Salem Tennis, Inc., PO Box 5421, Ardmore Station, Winston-Salem, NC 27113, North Carolina Tennis Foundation, 2709 Henry St., Greensboro, NC 27405, the Southern Tennis Foundation, 5685 Spalding Dr., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, the Mildred Southern Women's Tennis Scholarship at Appalachian State University, Advancement Services, Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608-2014 or the First Baptist Church 501 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Salem Funeral Home is serving the Southern Family. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
