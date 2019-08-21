April 5, 1934 - August 19, 2019 Charles Grant Southern, age 85, passed away in his home in Winston-Salem, NC with his family by his side on August 19, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County to the late John and Effie Southern on April 5, 1934. Mr. Southern, known lovingly as "Charlie" to family and friends, will be remembered as a man of strong faith and character who served his family, friends, and community with kindness, wisdom, and love. Mr. Southern graduated from Hanes High School in 1952 and went on to meet his future wife, Barbara Seagraves, at Western Electric. After the two were married on July 13, 1957, Mr. Southern joined and served honorably in the U.S. Army. Mr. Southern retired from Western Electric after 35 years and in retirement continued to work with his friend at Old Town Camper Sales. Over the years, he served his family, friends, and neighbors as a gifted handyman. Mr. Southern was an active member of Old Town Baptist Church for over 50 years. There, he sang in the choir, served as a deacon, taught Sunday School, and most recently worked with the Special Ministries class. Mr. Southern was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Honeycutt, who bravely fought ovarian cancer in 2018, and by his brother Tony Southern. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Southern; son, Landon (Melody) Southern; son-in-law, Rockne Honeycutt; five grandchildren, Jade Sheets, Brittany (Brendan) McCrann, Gerin (Kelsey) Honeycutt, Jackson and Evan Southern; and five great-grandchildren, Jace and Raely York, Charlee Honeycutt, Declan and Seamus McCrann; sisters, Bonnie (Lewis) Booe and Barbara (Harry) Gray; as well as by many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. A special thanks to Old Town Baptist Church, family, friends, Trellis Supportive Care, and to his caregiver Felicia Fleming who made it possible for Mr. Southern to live at home until he joined his Lord and Savior in heaven. A visitation with the family will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Old Town Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC at 11:00 a.m. The visitation will be followed by a celebration of life service at 12:00 p.m. with a graveside service immediately following. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you please send memorial donations to Old Town Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
