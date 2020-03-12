Alice Johnson Whicker Southern, age 99, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Elm Croft in Shelby. Born in Forsyth County on April 12, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Rex Luther and Ella Midkiff Johnson. Alice was a member of Central United Methodist Church since 2001. She married Noah Allen Whicker in March 1939 and they lived in Winston-Salem, Stoneville, and Reidsville. During those years, Alice had a private kindergarten and held positions at the Reidsville Credit Bureau and Annie Penn Hospital while enjoying her passion for gardening (she was a master gardener), her church and occasional bridge. Twenty-five years following the death of her husband she was reacquainted with and married a high school friend, Hilton Southern. She moved to Pfafftown and lived there with Hilton until his death and afterwards for several years. In 2001 she moved to Shelby. In addition to her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her two husbands Noah Whicker and Hilton Southern, a brother, James Johnson, a sister, Lucy Branscome. Alice is survived by a two sons, Rex Whicker and wife Brenda of Shelby and Mark Whicker and wife Robyn of Long Beach CA; three grandsons, Rex Whicker Jr. and wife Louise, Scott Whicker and wife Jessie, and Phillip Whicker; a great-grandson, Noah Whicker; and a great-granddaughter, Kelsey Whicker. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Joe Collins officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150. Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
