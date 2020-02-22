Shelby - Alice Johnson Whicker Southern, age 99, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Elm Croft in Shelby. She was born on April 12, 1920 to the late Rex Luther and Ella Midkiff Johnson. Arrangements are by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.

