January 27, 1939 - October 25, 2019 Paul Junior (Buster) Southard age 80, of Elkin NC passed away peacefully on Friday October 25,2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Buster was born on January 27, 1939, in Surry County to the late Paul Wilbur & Posy White Southard. Buster retired from Chatham Mfg. Company after 43 years of service. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed. He will be remembered fondly for his humble, kind heart by his family and friends. Family members left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Jennings Southard. His son Paul Brent Southard and wife, Frankie and his pride and joy and only grandchild Alyssa and husband, Dylan Surratt as well as aunts and many cousins and close friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday October 27, 2019 at 2pm at Bessies Chapel Baptist Church in Elkin. NC. Services will be conducted by Rev Ralph Grose and Rev Craig Key The body will lie in state from 1:30 until the time of the service Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the committal service in the church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Bessie's Chapel Baptist Church in care of Jackie Holder, 362 Bessies Chapel Church Rd Elkin NC 28621. Buster had requested causal dress, "No Ties" to his service. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Southard family. Johnson Funeral Home 615 W. Main Street, Elkin, NC 28621
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately