March 1, 1925 - November 17, 2019 Alice Goldberg Solomon was born March 1, 1925 in Danville, VA. She peacefully passed away November 17, 2019 in Asheville, NC. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Joe Goldberg, and her brother, Victor Goldberg. She is survived by her son David, her beloved granddaughter Rachel, her sister Kay Burk Backer and many devoted relatives and friends. Alice attended RJ Reynolds High School, Salem College and the University of Miami. As captain of the Debate Team she led Reynolds to the 1941 state championship. At the age of eighteen Alice became the youngest President in America of a local Hadassah chapter, the Women's Zionists Organization of America. She worked in her family's business, Winston Jewelry and Loan Company. Alice later worked for the Democratic Party of Forsyth County where she coordinated numerous grass-roots campaigns. She was especially proud of her association with Arkansas Congressman Brooks Hays. In 1980 Alice became Executive Director of the National Conference of Christians and Jews in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. With her life-long commitment in fostering brotherhood and human understanding, she worked tirelessly raising funds to send youngsters to summer camp as well as sponsoring student trips to the National Holocaust Museum. For her efforts she was presented with the Thurgood Marshall Award for Community Service in South Florida. Her family wishes to acknowledge the tender care she received at Mars Hill Retirement Community and Care Partners Hospice of Asheville. Alice chose to be a full body donor to Wake Forest University Medical School. There will be no funeral. Memorials may be made the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.
