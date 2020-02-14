August 3, 1951 - February 9, 2020 Judy Miller Snyder, a lifelong resident of Forsyth County, died Sunday, the 9th of February, in her home. Born on August 3, 1951, in Winston-Salem, NC, Judy graduated from Mount Tabor High School in 1969 and received her RN in nursing from Forsyth Memorial Hospital Nursing School in 1973. She had a distinguished career working at both Baptist and Forsyth Hospitals as well as in private nursing care on weekends to help provide for her family. She loved going to Disney with her kids and spending time at Myrtle Beach with family. Throughout her life, Judy loved sewing and cooking for her family, collecting special souvenirs, making goodie bags for grandkids, and all things crafting. Judy had Jesus in her heart and could often be heard singing with joy in the Moravian church choir, playing handbells, teaching Sunday School, and serving Love Feasts at Messiah, New Philadelphia, and Fairview Moravian Churches. She specialized in ringing multiple high bells at the same time. She shared her love of music with her family and in her earlier years you would see her whole family in the choir loft. In later years, she continued to share the stage with her loving husband. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, John H. Snyder Jr., mother Opal York Miller of Winston-Salem, children Hope Shoaf (Wesley) of Mocksville, NC, and Martin Harrison (Marie) of Clemmons, NC; grandchildren Jonathon Shoaf, Victoria Shoaf, Jack Harrison, Emma Harrison, Olivia Grace Harrison, and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Bascom Kyle Harrison Jr.; siblings Clive (Sonny) Miller Jr. and Joyce Holton, and father Clive Miller Sr. A funeral service officiated by Rev. Jeff Coppage and Rev. Scott Venable will be held at Fairview Moravian Church at 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 16th. A visitation will be held from 12:45 to 1:45 pm prior to the service, a graveside service at Forsyth Memorial Park will follow immediately after the funeral service. Memorial gifts may be made to Fairview Moravian Church, choir and handbells, 6550 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made to salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Service information
12:45PM-1:45PM
6550 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston Salem, NC 27106
2:00PM
6550 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Man gets 18-25 years for child sex offenses. Mother waited 5 years before reporting assault of her 12-year-old daughter. in Winston-Salem
-
Pepsi Bottling Ventures campus in Winston-Salem sells for nearly $35 million
-
Local man’s research opens door to become first African American in the local chapter of Sons of the American Revolution
-
Protest greets Bloomberg bus in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem police officer and former girlfriend indicted by Forsyth County grand jury on child abuse charges.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately