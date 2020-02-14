August 3, 1951 - February 9, 2020 Judy Miller Snyder, a lifelong resident of Forsyth County, died Sunday, the 9th of February, in her home. Born on August 3, 1951, in Winston-Salem, NC, Judy graduated from Mount Tabor High School in 1969 and received her RN in nursing from Forsyth Memorial Hospital Nursing School in 1973. She had a distinguished career working at both Baptist and Forsyth Hospitals as well as in private nursing care on weekends to help provide for her family. She loved going to Disney with her kids and spending time at Myrtle Beach with family. Throughout her life, Judy loved sewing and cooking for her family, collecting special souvenirs, making goodie bags for grandkids, and all things crafting. Judy had Jesus in her heart and could often be heard singing with joy in the Moravian church choir, playing handbells, teaching Sunday School, and serving Love Feasts at Messiah, New Philadelphia, and Fairview Moravian Churches. She specialized in ringing multiple high bells at the same time. She shared her love of music with her family and in her earlier years you would see her whole family in the choir loft. In later years, she continued to share the stage with her loving husband. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, John H. Snyder Jr., mother Opal York Miller of Winston-Salem, children Hope Shoaf (Wesley) of Mocksville, NC, and Martin Harrison (Marie) of Clemmons, NC; grandchildren Jonathon Shoaf, Victoria Shoaf, Jack Harrison, Emma Harrison, Olivia Grace Harrison, and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Bascom Kyle Harrison Jr.; siblings Clive (Sonny) Miller Jr. and Joyce Holton, and father Clive Miller Sr. A funeral service officiated by Rev. Jeff Coppage and Rev. Scott Venable will be held at Fairview Moravian Church at 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 16th. A visitation will be held from 12:45 to 1:45 pm prior to the service, a graveside service at Forsyth Memorial Park will follow immediately after the funeral service. Memorial gifts may be made to Fairview Moravian Church, choir and handbells, 6550 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made to salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

