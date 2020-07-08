December 19, 1925 - July 6, 2020 Harold Lee Snyder, 94, peacefully went to his heavenly home Monday, July 6, 2020 in his home at Forsyth Court in Winston-Salem. Harold Lee was born on December 19, 1925 in Winston-Salem, the son of the late Henry and Frances Snyder. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during WWII and retired from Harris Teeter Grocery Stores. Harold Lee was a dedicated Christian and member of Woodland Baptist Church for over 60 years. At Woodland he was a member of the Ambassador's Sunday School class where he served as treasurer and was also an usher for the church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Zena Gordy Snyder; a sister, Betty Edwards; and a son-in-law, Gary Cox. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Cox and Marcia Willard (David); three grandchildren, Michael Mayberry (Jennifer), Jason Willard and Anna Southworth (Mark); four great-grandchildren, Alyssa Mayberry, Adrianna Willard and Effie and William Southworth. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Mountain Valley Hospice for the care they provided. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045

Tags

Load entries