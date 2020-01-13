February 23, 1941 - January 10, 2020 Connie Curtis Snuffer, beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, left this world on Friday, January 10, 2020, after battling a long series of health struggles. She was born February 23, 1941 in Beckley, WV to Genevieve Bowling Curtis Richardson and William Woodrow (Billy) Curtis. Connie lived her final years in Winston-Salem, NC. She was a 1959 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. She graduated summa cum laude from UNC Greensboro in 1988 and completed her Master of Library Science degree there in 1989. She was awarded membership in the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society in 1989, and Beta Phi Mu Library Science Honor Society in 1990. She served as Library Director for multiple communities in Virginia and North Carolina before retiring in the late 2000s. Connie was a lifelong learner with wide-ranging interests in subjects including Genealogy, Anthropology, Appalachian Studies, and American and European History. An avid reader, she kept an extensive personal library. She especially loved the Tolkien stories of Middle Earth. It was rare that someone mentioned a Southern author whose complete works she hadn't read. She maintained extensive family tree records and loved collecting and sharing family stories. She was preceded in death by her brother, Steve D. Curtis. She is survived by her husband, W. Edward Snuffer of Winston-Salem, NC; brother, John Curtis and wife Linda of Virginia Beach; sister, Susan Richardson of Albuquerque; brother, Devin Richardson of Albuquerque; brother, William Curtis of Macon, GA; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Curtis of Clemmons, NC; daughter, Virginia Hayes of Fancy Gap, VA; son, Michael Wilcox and wife Ruth of Winston-Salem, NC; daughter, Melanie Hackworth of Lynchburg, VA; grandsons, Ethan Hawks of Fancy Gap, VA, Gabe and Sam Hackworth of Lynchburg, VA; stepsons, Wes, Rick and Eric Snuffer; and seven bonus grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice / Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, NC 27004. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:45 PM at Pfafftown Christian Church (3323 Transou Rd, Pfafftown, NC 27040) near Winston-Salem, NC.
