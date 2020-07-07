July 7, 1949 - July 4, 2020 Yadkinville Vicky Dixon Snow, 70, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend of Fish Brandon Road in Yadkinville passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. Vicky was born in Iredell County on July 6, 1949 to Tom Dixon and Lois Hanes Dixon. Vicky grew up in the Deep Creek Community and attended Courtney High School. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church. Vicky was a very talented person from being a seamstress to a painter of the collectable Tom Clarke gnomes. Vicky was an avid Carolina Tarheel Fan and loved spending time with her family at her beach home at Whispering Pines Campground. The sunshine of her life was being a Maw Maw to her four grandchildren Kayla, Lindsay, Megan, and Logan. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Billy Snow; daughters and their husbands, Tammy and Jody Smith, Dana and Jamey Martin; grandchildren, Kayla Smith (fiancé Michael Shealy), Lindsay Ray, Megan Smith, Logan Martin; adopted family, Bill, Darlene, Nick, Alex Weidner; best friends and family, Beverly Thornburg, Sandy Long, and Shelby Reavis. Her graveside service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Deep Creek Baptist Cemetery by the Rev. Nathan Tuttle and the Rev. Brady Morrison. A special thank you to Andy Willard and Jeanne Willard Bolick (nephew and niece) for their love and support during Vicky's illness. The family would also like to thank the staff of Derrick Davis Cancer Center for their love and care shown to Vicky. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Furry Friends of the Foothills, P.O. Box 850, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Snow family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
