August 25, 1947 - May 24, 2020 Mrs. Shirley Taylor Snow, 72, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Forsyth Co. on August 25, 1947 the daughter of the late Elijah Harrison Taylor and Nancy Elizabeth Anderson Taylor. Shirley graduated from North Forsyth High School in 1965. She retired from Vulcan Materials Company and also worked at Home Beneficial Life Insurance Co., Integon Insurance Co., Hanes Computer Center and Leggs & Eddietron, Inc. Shirley was a member of Germanton Baptist Church for over 40 years. She served the church and the Lord in many capacities, including Sunday School Teacher, Church Clerk and choir member. She loved the Lord and her church family. Shirley loved gospel music, singing and writing gospels songs. She founded and managed a free reading tutor program at Germanton Baptist for 20 students from different schools, with 20 volunteers. Shirley was also a former Vice Chairman for the Forsyth Co. Republican Party and a former first lady of Tobaccoville for 8 years. She served on the Tobaccoville Park Committee and helped create and organize the Tobacco Farmers Museum in Tobaccoville Park. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and playing with her beautiful and loving granddaughter, Emma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Helen Rackley and Nancy Newsome; and three brothers-in-law, Carlus Marshall, P.W. Booth and Cecil Rackley. Shirley is survived by husband, best friend and soul mate of 51 years, The Honorable, Keith P. Snow; her daughter, Michelle Renee Snow Beasley of Winston-Salem; a son, Scott Patterson Snow and wife, Amie Brock Snow of Kernersville; a granddaughter, Emma Snow of Kernersville; two sisters, Lucille Marshall of Germanton and Peggy Booth of Westfield; two nieces; several nephews; and numerous cousins. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with entombment following the service in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to: Family Services of Forsyth Co., Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina or to the charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the many friends and family for being there in so many ways. Germanton Baptist Church family for their support and prayers and Trellis Supportive Care for everything they did to help comfort Shirley in her time of need. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
