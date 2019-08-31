April 2, 1931 - August 28, 2019 Our beloved mother, Mary Josephine Arlene Thompson Snow, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. Josephine was born to Joseph Douglas and Mamie Cockerham Thompson on April 2, 1931 in Surry County. Josephine and Robert Harold Snow were high school sweethearts and married on October 24, 1947. In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold Snow, her sister, Julia Wall, her brother Wilson Thompson and her nephew, Ronnie Thompson. Loving and spending time with her family was Josephine's greatest joy. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and daughter. She took all of these roles seriously. She is survived by her daughters, Christy Snow, Libby Simpson and husband Larry, Arlene Snow and husband Rick; sons, Allen Snow, Aldean Snow and wife Penny, Joe Snow and wife Melissa; and daughter-in-law, Janice Hollaway; grandchildren, William Snow, Robert Snow, Brett Hinson and wife Rachel, Danielle Rasnick and husband Jonathan, Savanna Wilkins and husband Aaron, David Snow, Sarah Smith and husband Ethan, Jessica Garcia and husband Pablo, Madison Snow and Joseph Snow and Marsha Parker and husband Jimmy. Her great-grandchildren are Amy and Henry Hinson, Owen Rasnick, Dean Wilkins, John Snow, Aidan and Addison Parker and Andrew Wood. Also, surviving is her sister-in-law, Helen Morrison, nieces and nephews Robin Walker, Ramona Pardue, Dary, Dennis and Joey Wall, Larry, Mike, and Rex Bryant and Tony Roberts. Josephine was a good neighbor and friend to many. She had a special relationship with her cousins. They were not just childhood friends, but lifelong friends. She will be missed by many. She was a faithful member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and the Women's Christian Circle as long as her health permitted. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Elkin Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, State Road, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 199 Mining School Road, State Road, NC 28676 or Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home at 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service. Elkin Funeral Service Elkin, North Carolina
