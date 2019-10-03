Elizabeth "Vickie" Snow passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Vickie was born on December 7, 1946 to the late Ray and Sarah Campbell. Vickie had a passion for flowers and enjoyed tending to her flowers at Wallburg Park, as well as working as a floral manager for Lowes Foods. In addition to her parents, Vickie is preceded in death by her grandson, Corbin Jackson. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 52 years, Donald Snow, of the home; son, Chris Snow (Luci) of Wallburg; daughter, Kim Jackson (Shawn) of Pfafftown; grandchildren, Dylan Snow, Allison Snow, Christopher Jackson (Samantha), and Camryn Jackson; great-grandchildren, Kinsley Snow, and Cali and Charli Jackson; and sister, Wendie Eagle of Charlotte. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Overflow Church (8115 Old Lexington Rd, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27107) with Pastor Bryan Hullette officiating. Friends may gather with the family on Thursday night, October 3, 2019 at JC Green & Sons Funeral Home of Wallburg from 6-8 pm. Following the funeral service, burial will take place at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Overflow Church Recreation Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the Snow Family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
