Aaron William Snow, 83, of Willow Creek Road in Kernersville, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Forest Heights Senior Living Center, surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mount Gur Cemetery in Kernersville, NC with Rev. Kenny Connor conducting services. The family will greet friends following the graveside service. Mr. Snow was born December 16, 1935 in Carroll County, Virginia to Alex Clifton Snow and Belva Ruth Stanley Snow. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Anna Lee Snow Guist. Surviving is a son, Willie Snow (Kathryn) of Winston-Salem; three daughters, Tammy Foster of Winston-Salem, Teresa Sheets (David) of Clemmons, Renee Cox (Joe) of East Bend; a brother, Raymon Snow (Janet) of Florida; a sister, Norma Snow Craddock of Georgia; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

