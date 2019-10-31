October 23, 1940 - October 28, 2019 On Monday, October 28, 2019 Tamra H. Snider entered into the joyous presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with much singing and celebration. She renews her relationship with her father and mother, and many other relatives, who preceded her there. While on this earth she was a loving and devoted wife and mother of four sons. In her professional career she was an accomplished educator, teaching hundreds of students at Salem Baptist Day School and Kernersville Elementary School. She earned a M. Ed. early childhood education degree, and an Ed. S. educational leadership degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She was an accomplished pianist and served as a church musician in several churches in six states. She leaves behind many family members who love and adore her: her Charlie-husband of over 60 years, her sons and families--Charles, Christian, David, Stephanie, David Keith, Andrew, Cindy, David Allen, Jalena, Jeremy, Natalie, Timothy, Cindy, Mallory, and Benjamin. The family will meet friends on Friday evening November 1, 2019 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, with a service of celebration at 7:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, NC. A private burial service will occur on Saturday at the family graveyard in Churchland, NC. The family is grateful for the loving care provided by the Hinkle Hospice House of Davidson County NC. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to: Hinkle Hospice House of Davidson County, the Alzheimer's Association, Grace World Missions, and Piedmont International University.
