November 16, 1935 - October 28, 2019 William Franklin Snell, 83, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 28, after a two-year battle with a brain tumor. Bill was a loving father to Kim, a caring husband to his late wife Bokman "Meja" and a faithful son, brother, grandfather and friend all his life. He sailed boats across rough seas, served our country up to the rank of Captain in the U.S. Navy and flew in combat. He served on the staff of Gen. William Westmorland in Vietnam in a naval career that spanned 1957-85. He finished out his working career as a consultant with Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, but spent his formative years in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, graduating from the University of North Carolina in 1957 and entered the Navy as a pilot in training. Among his posts while serving in the Navy were Pensacola, Fla. -- where he would ultimately live in retirement -- Corpus Christi, Texas, Monterey, Calif., Hawaii and Vietnam. He is survived by his daughter, Kim Marie Davis (Snell), her husband Kevin, their sons Ruel William Davis and William Sterling Davis, brothers Walter, Thomas, Paul and John Snell, sister Mary Stevenson and numerous nieces and nephews. Abbey Funeral & Cremation Services 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067
