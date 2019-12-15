July 14, 1927 - December 8, 2019 Richard T. Sneed, 92, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Richard was born to the late Truman and Nonnie Sneed in Winston-Salem, NC. Richard retired in December 1988 as Postmaster in Halifax, NC. He also served his country during World War II in the US Navy. Richard is survived by eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren and four great-great great grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Macedonia Moravian Church. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends at the home of his grandson, JW Jenkins, III. Hockaday Funeral and Cremation Service are handling the arrangements for Mr. Sneed. Online condolences may be sent to www.hockadayfs.com. Hockaday Funeral Cremation Services
