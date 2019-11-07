August 21, 1940 - November 4, 2019 Janice Annette Smoot, 79, of King, NC passed away on Monday November 4, 2019 at Universal Healthcare in King, Janice was born August 21, 1940 in Guilford County to the late Gaston W. and Pansie Bennett Smoot. She was retired from Integon Insurance Company. Left to cherish her memory is her brother Robert Douglas Smoot and wife Georgeene, a nephew, Stephen Smoot and wife Alina, and two nieces: Aimee Baughman and husband Rodney and Rebecca Privett and husband Brandon. A grave side service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday November 8, 2019 at First Christian Church Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of King: 625 Meadowbrook Dr., King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Janice Smoot. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

