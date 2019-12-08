May 6, 1948 - November 30, 2019 Eleana Zanelle Kimbrough Smoot, 71, passed on Nov. 30, 2019. She was born in 1948 in Forsyth County, NC. She is survived by her daughters; Monique S. Harris and Tangee S. Williams; grandson; four sisters; two brothers and other family. Funeral will be 1 pm Monday at Roberts Funeral Svc. Chapel with visitation at 12:30 pm. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Tangee. Roberts (Winston-Salem)

