December 11, 1946 - July 13, 2019 William Curtis "Bill" Smitherman, from Pilot Mountain, NC, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by a step-son, Scotty Jester; parents, Mack Smitherman and Dorothy (Smitherman) Rife; maternal grandparents who raised him, Curt and Esther Grubbs; and paternal grandparents, Clarence and Effie Smitherman. Bill served his country for nine and a half years (1965-1974) in the U. S. Navy as a Cryptologist at Naval Communication Stations in the Philippines, Hawaii, Virginia, Iceland, and Nicosia Cyprus. He retired from R. J. Reynolds with 30 years of service, as a Primary Mechanic. Bill was also an avid "Winston Cup" racing fan "back when racing was real racing." Always pulling for Cale Yarborough and Dale Earnhardt Sr. Hunting and Fishing were his hobbies. Bill served as President of Middle Fork Hunt Club in Wilkes County and Vice President of Buck Trail Hunt Club in Richmond County for several years. "I am survived by the most remarkable lady I have ever known, Gwen Lord. She is the 'Love of My Life.' Thank you, Sweetheart, for showing me the best 8 years of my life and showing me what real love from a woman was really like. Also, thanks to Dan and Amy Martin and Kevin and Bond Kiser for accepting me into their families. Special thanks to the best friends a man could have, Johnny and Bonita Shaw, Kenny and Toni Rayburn, Kevin and Joan Mabe, Bob and Mickey Scott, and June Sluder. Without their help, I wouldn't have made this transition as well as I did. I would also like to thank the A. L. Stewart family for letting me hunt their beautiful farm for the last eight years and give a special thanks to Dr. Patricia Zekan, NP Hope Beacham, and their staff at the Cancer Center at Forsyth." There will be a memorial service held 11:00 am Wednesday, July 17, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Chaplain Drew Southern officiating. Following the service, friends may gather at the funeral home to share memories with one another. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mountain Valley Hospice, 129 Veterans Drive, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
