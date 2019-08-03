January 7, 1939 - July 30, 2019 Bernard "Bud" Foy Smitherman passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born January 7, 1939 to Foy and Rose (Schrafel) Smitherman in Iowa. He and his family moved to Boonville, NC when he was 2. He attended Elon College, and served in the Army for 2 years. He retired from Penn Eng. He is preceded in death by both parents, a brother and sister. He is survived by brother Bill (Sharon), wife of 51 years Juanita, sons Jason, Eric (Kristen) and grandson Riley. He is also survived by son Jeff (Patricia) Mauldin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Wilkes. Bud enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 11, from 2-6pm.
