March 20, 1927 - December 16, 2019 Richard (Dick) Wilson Smithdeal died peacefully on December 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gladys Smithdeal, and brother, C. C. Smithdeal, Jr. Family survivors, whom he cared for greatly, are wife, June (69 years of marriage) and three daughters, Lynn, husband David Hudson, Brenda, husband Tim Proctor, Beth, husband Aubrey Bryant, eight grandchildren, one adorable great-granddaughter, one sister, Fay Deans, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dick was born March 20, 1927 in Winston-Salem, NC. He served in the US Navy, graduated from Guilford College, where he met June her senior year. He was employed at Smithdeal Realty, his father's company. Dick also loved golf and boating. He was an incredibly honest and kind man who will be greatly missed! A private service for family will be held at a later date, at Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Ardmore United Methodist Church, or the charity of the donor's choice.
