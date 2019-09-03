April 22, 1934 - August 31, 2019 William Geno Smith, 85, of Westfield, passed away August 31, 2019 at LifeBrite Community Hospital in Danbury, NC. He was born to William Alvis and Thelma Wood Smith on April 22, 1934. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son and daughter-in-law, Bobby (Shelly) Smith; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley (Mike) Weatherman and Brenda (Mike) Campbell; one brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Lois) Smith; four grandchildren, Amanda Davis, Samantha Davis, Tyler Smith, and Sara Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Maleah Paige, Coleston Kash, Ember Rayne, Jonas Brantley, and Joshua Brent. He treasured spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed gathering over good ole country-cookin' meals, traveling the backroads and going to listen to bluegrass music with his family and friends. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sara Lee Marshall; a sister, Rilla Mae Wright; a brother-in-law, Aldy Wright; and a great-granddaughter, Emory Jean. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home and funeral services will be held, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Stony Ridge Baptist Church. The Rev. Mark Wright and Elder Rodney Marshall will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Smith family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street

