March 18, 1942 - July 8, 2020 Mr. William "Bill" Dallas Smith, Sr., 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on March 18, 1942 to Harden and Lillian Smith. Bill attended Gray High School. He worked for Stroh's Brewing for 32 years, Golding Farms in Clemmons, and he later worked as a contract engineer for Campbell's Soup in Maxton, NC. Bill loved racing and NASCARr. At one time he raced at Bowman Gray Stadium in the 60's. He always enjoyed going to the beach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Floyd, Jimmy, and Eddie Smith; beloved four-legged friend, Tramp; and good friend, Jimmy Myers (I'm on my way, save me a beer). Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Judy Smith; seven children, Ricky (Sherry) Smith, Randy (Cathy) Smith, Renee (Gordon) Smith, Robin (Mike) Shoemaker, Elyse (Troy) Ferguson, Billy (Meghan) Smith, and Andy Smith; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Geneva (Ray) Mathis; and his remaining babies, Candy and Izzy. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Arcadia Community Center with Mr. Jerry Mathis and Mr. Dale Mathis officiating. Interment will follow at Smith Family Cemetery in Snow Creek, NC. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:15 pm prior to the service at the community center. The family wishes to thank Medi Home Health and Hospice of Lexington, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
11:00AM-12:15PM
1281 Community Rd
Lexington, NC 27295
12:30PM
1281 Community Rd
Lexington, NC 27295
