June 10, 1933 - November 10, 2019 Mr. Vernon Clyde Smith, 86, was called home to the arms of our Savior on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Hospice Home at High Point. Vernon was born on June 10, 1933, in Davidson County, NC, the youngest of seven sons born to Robah and Clara Smith. In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his brothers, Ebb, Kemp, Howard, June, Ronnie, and Rit. He is survived by his wife, Judith Shoaf Smith; his children, Keith Smith (Pat), Joel Smith, and Myra Smith Foltz (Mike); Bonus Grandchild, Tyler Atkins (Jolie) and bonus great-grandchildren, Nolan and Jonah Atkins and Levi Foltz; brother-in-law, Reginald Shoaf; sisters-in-law, Ruth Smith and Nancy Shoaf; and numerous nieces and nephews. Vernon was a graduate of Midway High School, where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He was owner/operator of Smith Brothers Oil and Service Station with his brother, Kemp, and enjoyed tobacco farming with his family for many years. Vernon was a lifelong member of Canaan United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Class and United Methodist Men. Vernon was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was an avid golfer and loved all sports. Vernon survived many health issues over the years yet maintained his loving and cheerful heart. He was loved by all! A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Canaan United Methodist Church with Pastor Jay Bowers officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Smith will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall and at other times at the home. Memorials may be directed to Canaan UMC, Building Fund, 1760 Shady Grove Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green & Sons, Inc. 10301 North NC Highway 109 Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately