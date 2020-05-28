October 1, 1946 - May 26, 2020 Tommy Lee Smith, age 73, passed away May 26, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1946 in Forsyth County to CC Smith, Jr., and Virginia Lee James Hodges. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Smith, and sister Bonnie Kemp. He is survived by his sister, Sandra (Fred) Cain; brother, David Smith; step-brother, Dixson (Eunice) Parrish; step-sister, Cynthia Merritt; nephew, Tim Kemp; nieces, Candice (Chris) Fix, and Denise Smith; several great-nieces and nephews. Tommy served in the U.S. Army and he dearly loved fishing. A graveside service will be conducted, at 11:00AM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Union Cross Friends Cemetery with Rev. Josh Williams officiating. Full military honors will be provided by Yadkin VFW Post 10346. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Valley Senior Living in Elkin, for the loving care shown to Tommy. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055

