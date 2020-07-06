January 4, 1947 - July 3, 2020 Ms. Susanne Wall Smith, 73, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born January 4, 1947 in Yadkin County to Helen Hutchins Wall and Graham McKinley Wall. Ms. Smith retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. She was a talented artist and much loved mom, grandmother, sister and aunt. Ms. Smith was preceded in death by a daughter, Miriam "Deedee" Holt; a granddaughter, Erica Nicholle Wyatt and a brother, Weldon Eugene Wall. Surviving are her two children, Karen Wagoner (Jamie) of Burlington and Tom Speer of Port St. Lucia, FL; a grandson, Eric Wagoner. Also surviving are her brothers, Ken Wall (John), Johnny Wall (Jane) and Allie Wall and many nieces and nephews. A Private Memorial Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
